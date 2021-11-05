Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Head-To-Head Survey

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26% Adtalem Global Education 6.91% 11.70% 5.77%

37.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 186.32%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.67 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.20 Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.36 $76.91 million $2.98 10.21

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtalem Global Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

