Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 8.3%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 13,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,681,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gannett by 35.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 681,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after buying an additional 600,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Gannett by 24.4% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after buying an additional 544,634 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.