Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 8.3%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 13,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,681,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $848.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gannett by 35.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 681,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after buying an additional 600,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Gannett by 24.4% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after buying an additional 544,634 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
