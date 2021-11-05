Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.