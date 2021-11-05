GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.88. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 479,581 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 174,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 296,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 87,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

