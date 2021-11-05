Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Galecto stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,584. Galecto has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Galecto Company Profile
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.