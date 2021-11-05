Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galecto stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,584. Galecto has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 118,463.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Galecto worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

