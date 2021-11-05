Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.