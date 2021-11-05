FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,801.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $47,801.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 592,990,061 coins and its circulating supply is 563,116,217 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

