FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Decreased by Analyst

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $218,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 289,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,244 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

