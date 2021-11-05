FY2022 EPS Estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Cut by Analyst

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATY. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.50. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.