FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issued By William Blair

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 55.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE GIC opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

