FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Issued By Colliers Securities

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IIN opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of 137.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

