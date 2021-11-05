FY2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Boosted by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of SHOO opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

