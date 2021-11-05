FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reduced by William Blair

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.56) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

SAGE stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.