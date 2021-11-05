FY2021 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.61. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Barclays upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 104,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

