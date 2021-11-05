FY2021 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,512,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,203 shares of company stock valued at $75,006,367. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

