FY2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Lifted by Desjardins

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.39.
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.
