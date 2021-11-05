FY2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Reduced by Analyst

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,945,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

