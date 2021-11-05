FY2021 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $4.85 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. NBF lowered Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$4.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The stock has a market cap of C$533.49 million and a PE ratio of -46.10. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.58 and a 12 month high of C$5.69.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

