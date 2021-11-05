FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

