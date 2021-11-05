FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $15.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

NYSE CMI opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.39. Cummins has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $154,145,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 45.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

