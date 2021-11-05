FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

ASH stock opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $72.62 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

