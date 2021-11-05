FY2021 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Raised by Analyst

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $140.40 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.44 and a 1-year high of $141.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Capital International Investors grew its position in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 176.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,727 shares of company stock worth $11,537,923 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

