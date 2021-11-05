FY2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Lowered by Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
TSE VNP opened at C$2.73 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
