FY2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Lowered by Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.73 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

