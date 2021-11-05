FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Western Union Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Western Union in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WU. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.