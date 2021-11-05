FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

