FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By KeyCorp

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $8.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

OC stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

