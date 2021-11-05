FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NBIX opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

