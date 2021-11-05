FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issued By DA Davidson

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.77. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 43.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

