FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Issued By B. Riley

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.75. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $36.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.