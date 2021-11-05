FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Issued By Desjardins

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.88.

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.46 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

