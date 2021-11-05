FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 2,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FVCBankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of FVCBankcorp worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FVCB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

