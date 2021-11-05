Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BOCOM International

BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.21.

FUTU stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

