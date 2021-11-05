Furucombo (COMBO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1.09 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00084791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.68 or 0.07274294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,701.45 or 0.99903432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.