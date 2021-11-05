Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $15,557,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,878,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRON opened at $9.84 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

