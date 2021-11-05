Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Freshpet worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT opened at $151.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.76 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.93 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

