Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.19. Freshpet reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 1,868.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.76 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $116.93 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

