Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) shares dropped 7.8% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 1,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 385.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

