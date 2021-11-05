Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$177.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,594. The stock has a market cap of C$33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$180.64. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4899997 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cfra lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$198.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

