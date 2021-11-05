Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

FNV stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

