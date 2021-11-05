Francis P. Barton Sells 9,445 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMTX stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of -0.34.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

