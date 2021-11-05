Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.18. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 278,023 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%.

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,160. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.