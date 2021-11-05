Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.630-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 655,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

