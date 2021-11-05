Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $151.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

