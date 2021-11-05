Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,516. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,301. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

