Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.97. The company has a market cap of $414.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

