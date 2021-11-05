Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 15,649 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

