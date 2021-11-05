Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 373,904 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,431 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MGTX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.49. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.