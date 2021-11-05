Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 606 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.54. 19,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.65 and a 200-day moving average of $193.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

