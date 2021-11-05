Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $413,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,262 shares of company stock worth $394,189. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

