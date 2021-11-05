Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $58.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

